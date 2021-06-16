B.well Connected Health Wins Juniper Research's Future Digital Health Innovation Award

BALTIMORE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, and Mastercard are joint recipients of Juniper Research's Future Digital Health Innovation Award for "best digital health...

The Future Digital Awards are awarded to organizations that have made significant progress within their sector during the last 12 months and are poised to make further impactful contributions. The awards are determined by a panel of analyst judges from within Juniper Research.

The b.well platform provides individuals a simpler and more secure way to manage their health care journey, including proving their identity online and in-person when accessing health services. In a recent pilot, the solution delivered a 22% faster registration process, leading to a 35% reduction in customer drop-off.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious award alongside Mastercard because it recognizes not only the effectiveness of b.well and Mastercard's technologies but also the very real need for innovation to help consumers get the health information they need when they need it, and with less friction in the process," said Kristen Valdes, b.well CEO and Founder. "This award adds yet another industry-wide level of validation to b.well as we continue to make a difference in the lives of people everywhere who want greater control over their health care journey and that of their loved ones."

b.well brings together patient data across providers, insurers, pharmacies, and a patient's own apps and devices, and makes it available in one location that is persistent, portable and personalized. Users can share their information, manage their medications, understand their costs, and receive personalized health insights and alerts, all on their mobile phone. Large health systems, pharmacy chains and self-insured employers across the country have adopted b.well to enable their digital transformation, simplifying and improving the consumer health care journey.

As the first digital health solution provider to integrate Mastercard's ID Verification service, b.well users securely verify their identity in real time using a biometric option on their mobile phones. That replaces traditional, time-consuming processes involving physical documents such as a driver's license.

For additional information about b.well and the use of Mastercard ID Verification at ThedaCare, an integrated health system in Wisconsin, please visit https://www.icanbwell.com/resources/-health-with-bwells-digital-front-end2021/6/14/how-thedacare-health-powers-population

About b.well Connected Healthb.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit icanbwell.com for more information.

