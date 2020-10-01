B GREAT CBD Certified By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B GREAT CBD , a premium, women-owned CBD wellness and skincare brand committed to quality and transparency is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification comes as National Women's Small Business Month kicks off October 1.

Said B GREAT founder and CEO Barbara Goodstein, "We are honored to be a women-owned business in an industry that will benefit from more diversity. This certification is a milestone for our company and B GREAT is fully committed to supporting our community and beyond."

WBENC's national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

B GREAT's curated product line includes an array of clean, unisex 100% full-spectrum hemp-based products for skincare, relief, relaxation and focus, including convenient and accessibly-priced gift sets and bundles. The current portfolio includes:

"Relax" and "Focus" Beverage Shots

Antioxidant Cream

Relief and Recovery Cream

Lip Balm

Hemp After Shave

Hemp Lotion and Balm

Hemp Oil

Soft Gel Capsules

Every B GREAT product features a "5-star seal" which ensures that it is created with 100% full-spectrum hemp, manufactured in GMP-compliant FDA-registered facilities, and third-party tested for quality. Additionally, B GREAT is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, including fully recyclable premium aluminum packaging.

For more information about B GREAT, or to learn more about the entire product line, visit www.bgreat.com .

About B GREATB GREAT offers 100% full-spectrum hemp products that support overall health and wellbeing for discerning consumers with an active lifestyle. Made in the U.S. and independently tested, B GREAT's suite of products includes tinctures, capsules, shots, balms, and skincare. With a commitment to educating consumers on the benefits and applications of CBD, B GREAT delivers the highest standard of excellence and quality. B GREAT is currently distributed through its e-commerce portal. For more information, please visit https://www.bgreat.com/

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

