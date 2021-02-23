B. Braun Announces James Allen As New Chief Financial Officer

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, today announced that James Allen has joined the company's Executive Leadership Team and will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer following a transition period. In this position, Allen will lead all financial operations of the B. Braun Group of Companies in North America.

Allen brings more than 30 years of finance and management experience across a range of industries and financial disciplines. "With his strong leadership skills, extensive experience across a wide range of functions, and proven ability to design and implement customer-focused financial strategies to deliver profitable growth, James is ideally qualified to support B. Braun in this critical role," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, B. Braun of America Inc.

Allen will replace Bruce Heugel, who last summer announced his decision to retire from B. Braun after more than twenty years of distinguished service. Heugel will transition responsibilities to Allen over the next several months, until he retires in May 2021. "On behalf of our Executive Leadership Team, I want to thank Bruce for his many contributions to the success and profitable growth of our company, including guiding the financing of multiple expansion and modernization projects, and for his strong voice as an advocate for our industry," said Dubacher.

Allen comes to B. Braun after serving for 6 years as an operating company CFO with Steel Partners, where he led the implementation of multiple successful growth initiatives. His previous experience includes 15 years at Johnson & Johnson in a variety of business development and financial leadership roles. He began his career at Amoco Corporation. Allen holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and a BS in Finance from the University of Maryland.

"I'm eager to work with the B. Braun team to execute on the company's strategy for growth and support its long-standing mission to protect and improve the health of people in North America," said Allen. "In my experience, there is no better calling than to help enable the manufacture and delivery of products that save lives each and every day."

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap ® and CAPS ®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise ® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-braun-announces-james-allen-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301233417.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.