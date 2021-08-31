B&G Foods To Participate At The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - Get B&G Foods, Inc. Report announced today that the Company will participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The session will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the session by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations at the appropriate time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005605/en/