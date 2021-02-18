Azzur Group Launches New GxP Training Center Led By Industry Veteran, Shelley Preslar

CARY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers require numerous planned training sessions for manufacturing staff, as well as training of new employees and procedures. With potential costs of six figures or more, facility shutdowns, for training or otherwise, can have a huge impact on bottom lines due to production losses.

To rise to these industry challenges, the new Azzur Training Center (ATC) empowers GxP organizations through customized, outsourced training. Located in the heart of Raleigh's pharma/biotech hub, ATC will deliver training in a controlled environment with curricula spanning cGxP concepts, with a particular focus on skill sets that support appropriate aseptic manufacturing behaviors, such as proper gowning and aseptic techniques. Training includes qualification and reporting to meet client requirements.

Truly unique to the industry, ATC works alongside world-leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers to deliver hands-on learning based specifically on their in-house procedures.

ATC's comprehensive approach includes:

ATC personnel becoming certified trainers in client gowning and aseptic procedures.

Client-certified ATC trainers bringing training off-site to ATC's cleanrooms and classrooms settings

Gowning qualification, aseptic processing, and microbial sampling completed on-site at ATC.

Samples and reporting completed by Azzur Labs Raleigh .

ATC helps mitigate downtime, risk, and costs associated with traditional gowning qualification and aseptic processing, by bringing your training to our facility, and delivering fully qualified personnel ready to enter your controlled spaces.

Additionally, ATC is partnering with LearnaboutGMP — the world's only IACET-accredited GMP online training platform — to offer training that qualifies for continuing education credits (CEUs).

ATC is led by Shelley Preslar , Founder and President, who has been an integral part of Azzur Group's growth since 2014. Prior to founding ATC, Shelley was the founder and managing partner of Azzur's Raleigh-based consulting office, specializing in delivering professional services to the vibrant life sciences industry in the Southeastern U.S.

"I'm very proud to lead ATC. Our model has been developed over the past two decades, during which I've had the privilege of serving some of the world's most prestigious pharmaceutical and biotech companies," said Shelley Preslar, ATC President. "By bringing client-specific procedures into Azzur's best-in-class training center, we'll reduce the burden on our partners, increase their productivity, and ensure the safety of their employees and products."

Shelley has more than 25 years of FDA-regulated industry experience that includes time spent in both operating companies and consulting companies. She currently serves in several positions with Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), and the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE). Most recently, Shelley was co-chair on two PDA technical documents related to aseptic processing and isolator design published in 2020. Shelley holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Masters of Business Administration in Global Management from the University of Phoenix. She is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps.

ATC provides in-person training spanning GxP concepts in a facility that houses a classroom and a state-of-the-art cleanroom, allowing classroom training followed by practical application and evaluation. Customized courses can also be developed by industry subject matter experts (SMEs) and are aligned with industry regulations and current guidance documents. Azzur Group Raleigh will also be located in the new facility.

A virtual self-guided tour of the new ATC facility is available on Azzur.com.

About Azzur Training CenterThrough outsourced turnkey in-person training, Azzur Training Center empowers your people to deliver their best so that you can deliver yours. With curricula spanning cGxP concepts, ATC delivers current industry knowledge and hands-on learning based on your company's procedures—minus the downtime and risk. We also offer multiple online training options for continuing education credit in conjunction with LearnaboutGMP. Whether at a customer site, in ATC's training center, or online, off-site locations or online, with customized or standard curricula—Azzur Training Center is here to empower your workforce. Learn more about how we can make a difference at Azzur.com .

About Azzur GroupFrom Discovery to Delivery ™ , Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

