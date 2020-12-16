Azoya Consulting Releases WeChat Mini-Program Playbook For China E-Commerce 2021

SHENZHEN, China and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help U.S. and global retailers and brands sell online in the biggest retail market in the world, China e-commerce expert Azoya Consulting today launched The WeChat Mini-Program Playbook for E-Commerce 2021. Following the 2019 playbook, this latest practical playbook acts as strategy essential for U.S. and foreign companies to engage customers on WeChat, China's pervasive social commerce platform with more than one billion Chinese consumers.

Azoya Consulting's playbook gives a quick introduction to WeChat mini-program, and how top retail players in luxury, beauty, and fashion are using WeChat mini-program to achieve impressive results. As Chinese consumers now spend more time and money online and show increasing demand for imported products, Azoya Consulting's playbook 2.0 can help international sellers engage and sell directly to a ready market of Chinese consumers. This playbook also helps companies prepare now for China's massive shopping festivals in 2021, including 618 Mid-Year Shopping Festival in June and Singles Day in November.

WeChat mini-program is the mini-app that can be developed and accessed within WeChat, whose marketing influence continues to soar by creating new innovations that align with digital-savvy Chinese consumers' lifestyles, especially its e-commerce-friendly function.

Of the 3.2 million WeChat mini-programs on the market, 22% are dedicated to e-commerce, according to data provider QuestMobile. As of August 2020, the WeChat mini-program has grown steadily, with a 115% YoY increase in GMV for WeChat mini-program merchandise transactions.

Despite these success stories, many Western retailers and brands have yet to embrace WeChat mini-programs, often due to limited awareness, and language and digital ecosystem barriers. The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated merchants' move to online retailing or e-commerce. That's why Azoya Consulting launched this must-have playbook focusing on WeChat mini-program for e-commerce 2021, to showcase proven tips and best practices from world-renowned brands. The playbook examines effective WeChat marketing campaigns from major international brands like Burberry, Farfetch, Armani Beauty, Gucci, Sephora and Feelunique.

Beyond WeChat's effectiveness as an engaging new sales channel where Chinese consumers already spend their time, WeChat mini-program also helps foreign brands and retailers engage their Chinese customers with innovative features. Besides the livestream campaign, which lets brands and retailers use livestreaming sessions as a tool to attract more loyal users and fuel brand traffic, the playbook highlights eight other different types of e-commerce mini-programs, including gamification, personalization, and cross-border e-commerce. WeChat mini-program helps retailers and brands deliver a seamless, integrated customer experience, as consumers can shop online, play games, share products, personalize products and pay with WeChat Pay - all without leaving the WeChat app.

9 Different Types of WeChat E-Commerce Mini-Programs

To help Western brands and retailers capitalize on WeChat's popularity among increasingly affluent Chinese consumers faster and with greater ease, Azoya Consulting's parent company Azoya launched a new SaaS platform to create cross-border WeChat shops selling directly to Chinese consumers. Azoya's SaaS solution offers retail companies comprehensive functions for cross-border e-commerce. Our multi-platform and multi-purpose solution helps merchants quickly set up an effective, relevant presence via Chinese websites (desktop & mobile), apps (iOS, Android), & WeChat mini-program with a localized user experience.

Azoya's proven expertise in China retail helps U.S. and foreign retailers and brands adapt to Chinese consumers' heightened expectations, including robust omnichannel service, efficient mobile pay, and integrated social commerce to engage and sell to the large, lucrative China market. They are also building a network for partners tackling WeChat marketing and e-commerce operation to fulfill brands' and retailers' needs.

