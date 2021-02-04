AZN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AstraZeneca PLC Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca" or "the Company") (AZN) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AstraZeneca securities between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/azn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) initial clinical trials for AZD1222, the Company's coronavirus vaccine hopeful, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (2) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (3) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (4) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (5) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

