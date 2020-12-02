Azenity Labs Receives Insperity Community Heroes Award

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenity Labs, a commercial disinfecting and infection-prevention company, was honored with Insperity's Community Heroes Award. The award recognizes for-profit and non-profit companies that make a positive impact on the communities where their employees work, live and play.

For-profit companies are nominated based on the following criteria: entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation, and community impact. Azenity Labs is the fastest growing, largest independent infection-prevention service in the Chicagoland area. They leverage the latest science and data analytics to deliver healthy and safe work and learning environments. Their mission is to build confidence between customers and staff, employees and employers, and students and teachers.

"There's a universal need to be in community together, which requires keeping people safe and making them feel safe. That's what we're all about," said Shawn Mobley, CEO of Azenity Labs.

The company also understands the importance of breaking down systemic barriers. In addition to hiring people with criminal records and giving them a second chance, every employee is given equity in the business after 90 days of employment. Each month, Azenity opens their books to their employees and teaches them how to read financial statements and spot business trends.

"We know that if we invest in our people, teach them how the business works and give them equity in it, we can break down barriers and build a company that changes more than just our corner of the commercial disinfecting industry," said Pete Kadens, Chairman & Founder of Azenity Labs and also the recent HOPE Toledo initiative which paid for free college for a senior class and their parents.

As part of the Community Heroes award, Insperity presented a $5,000 check on behalf of Azenity to StreetWise, an organization founded in 1992 that helps Chicagoans struggling with homelessness or poverty find employment opportunities. The check presentation took place during a virtual celebration with employees from Azenity and StreetWise, as well as non-profit awardee GiGi's Playhouse.

Azenity services six industries including restaurants, retail, hotels, industrial, office space and schools. Their process is steeped in science, data collecting and diagnostic testing to identify, track and predict covid-19 outbreaks as well as the flu, streptococcus, clostridium difficile and other life-threatening bacteria.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Community Hero by Insperity. Everything we do is designed to keep our employees, our clients, and our communities healthy and safe," said Mobley. "We're harnessing the power of science and data to support infection prevention and deliver peace of mind. People have been getting sick at school and at work for far too long, with far too much frequency. It's not ok - and we can do something about it."

About Azenity Labs

Azenity Labs was created by a team of renowned healthcare authorities, social justice advocates, business leaders, germ geniuses, brand-builders, scientists, service workers and everyday office commuters who understand the anxiety of reopening and want to ease the stress of staying open. Our mission is to deliver a new standard for germ-free work and learning environments that builds renewed trust and mutual confidence. We've built (and continue to grow) a team ready to deliver on that promise from A to Z.

We also believe that the best, and most profitable, investment is not in a business or a stock, rather it's in people and their potential. Every Azenity team member is an equity shareholder with a seat at the table. Teaching people about entrepreneurship and ownership is a game-changer. And that's what we're creating at Azenity Labs.

Contact: Dana Demas ddemas@azenity.com

www.azenity.com

Related Images

azenity-labs.jpg Azenity Labs

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenity-labs-receives-insperity-community-heroes-award-301185043.html

SOURCE Azenity Labs