The AZEK Company ("AZEK"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today the official launch of the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program ("FULL-CIRCLE"). The new professional on-the-ground program works directly with dealers, contractors and mill shops to collect, return and recycle scrap PVC from fabrication shops, construction sites and remodeling projects. The AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program makes AZEK one of the largest PVC recyclers in the country and is another step in the company's ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future.

AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program (Photo: Business Wire)

A professional-focused approach, the program diverts recycle material that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills, while reducing contractors' overhead disposal costs. The first of its kind program is made possible by AZEK's vertically integrated recycling center, Return Polymers, combined with the company's innovative product technology and strong network of distributors, dealers and direct customer mill shops similarly aligned on achieving sustainability goals. FULL-CIRCLE complements AZEK's already existing integrated polyethylene (PE) recycling initiative used in the TimberTech PRO and TimberTech EDGE decking lines.

"We felt it was import to create a recycling program centered on waste diversion and conveniently located on-site where professional contractors work," said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. "Through FULL-CIRCLE we will now have a great pipeline of materials to reuse and create into fresh new products for consumers' outdoor living spaces."

Launched in a beta version this spring with a handful of partners, AZEK is on track to collect over 2.5 million pounds of PVC scrap annually from direct customers and construction sites. Return Polymers then sorts and processes the PVC and supplies clean recycled material back to the Company's manufacturing plants for reuse across multiple product lines. A value-add service, FULL-CIRCLE currently has strong roots in the Northeast with plans to grow program participants with additional sustainability-focused distributors, dealers and mill shops.

FULL-CIRCLE expands on AZEK's ongoing dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation, proving environmental and financial benefits to both The AZEK Company and its distributor, dealer, customer and contractor networks.

"Ultimately, this is a terrific example of how AZEK innovations continue to advance a sustainable and circular economy in a way that is a win-win for everyone," continued Singh.

For additional information on how to participate in the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program, please reach out to your local AZEK sales representative or dealer partner.

The AZEK® Company

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low- maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information please visit azekco.com.

