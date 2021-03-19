Azamara® Announces Name Of Its Fourth Ship, Azamara Onward(SM)

MIAMI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the upmarket, boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences today announced the name and vessel handover of its new ship, Azamara Onward. The vessel handover, which took place on March 15, 2021, coincides with Azamara's transition into an independent brand and cruise company.

"Today marks a new beginning for Azamara, as we increase our capacity and begin our journey as an independent cruise company. Our beautiful new ship can access smaller ports and allow us to bring our guests to even more destinations," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "When selecting a unique name, we realized our fourth ship marks the start of a new adventure and we chose a name that celebrates the bright future ahead for the brand, our guests, and the industry as a whole."

The brand has elected the name Azamara Onward, which represents moving forward in space or time. The name is meant to evoke feelings of resilience, positivity, and the endless possibilities of the future. As a whole, the name reflects the brand's trajectory and journey to the next chapter.

"Azamara has a bright future and is positioned to continue growing as an independent company," added Orlando Ashford, Executive Chairman of Azamara. "We can't wait to welcome back our loyal customers, as well as those new to the brand, with our expanded fleet offering more unique Destination Immersion programming and itineraries."

Azamara Onward will join the brand's existing fleet: Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey®, and Azamara Quest®. The newly purchased vessel, currently docked in Civitavecchia, will receive an extensive renovation to reflect the Azamara brand. Azamara Onward is scheduled to sail for its inaugural season around Europe in 2022.

