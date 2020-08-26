AZ Founders Guild Is Transferring Leadership And Focusing On Continued Support For Entrepreneurs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Founders Guild , the only peer-to-peer mentoring community for founders in Arizona, is making some changes to their leadership.

Effective immediately, Diana White, C.E.O. of Chandler Innovations Incubator and Owner/Principal at D.E.W. Business Solutions, will assume the leadership role of AZ Founders Guild.

The AZ Founders Guild was founded in 2019 by Vincent Serpico and Jennifer Columbe as an alternative to traditional networking. They believed that traditional networking was superficial and contained no real depth. They created the AZ Founders Guild as a way for Founders to engage in meaningful conversations. Forged with the core belief that regardless of experience, everyone has something to teach and everyone has something to learn, the Guild offers presentations and events specifically for Founders, spearheaded by its flagship event where Founders are paired with other Founders for back-to-back 30-minute one-on-one idea-sharing sessions.

In Q1 of 2020, the AZ Founders Guild has grown from a small handful of members to over 500, with a trajectory to over 2,000 members in 10 cities by year-end. However, with the onset of COVID, Vincent and Jennifer's attention has been laser-focused on their software development services business, Founders Workshop, which has caused slight atrophy in the Guild's trajectory. This is not acceptable, as the Founders Guild has helped dozens of new Founders in their journeys and has the potential to help hundreds and thousands more.

As such, Vincent and Jennifer asked Diana White to assume the leadership role of AZ Founders Guild and get it back on track, for the good of Founders worldwide.

White has over 30 years of sales and retail experience. She has spent her years in Arizona working across the state, learning about the needs of the entrepreneurial community. Seeing a need for startup and operations assistance within the business community, Diana established D.E.W. Business Solutions, L.L.C., in 2014 to provide consulting to small businesses.

In 2017, Diana began working with a technology incubator in Northern Arizona. Diana held the title of Director of the Coconino County SBDC under the incubator and worked to develop programming for entrepreneurs. Along with developing curriculum content and facilitating small business workshops through Moonshot at NACET, in 2019, Diana was appointed as CEO of Chandler Innovations, a technology incubator funded by the City of Chandler, Arizona.

Diana's deep experience with new Founders makes her the perfect leader to carry on the mission of the AZ Founders Guild.

"I could immediately see the value AZ Founders Guild brings to the entrepreneurial community and I knew I had to start a Chapter in Chandler. I am honored that Vincent and Jennifer have entrusted me to take the organization to the next level and make this more intimate approach to founder support accessible across the country," said White.

Vincent and Jennifer will remain involved as Board members.

