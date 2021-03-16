Ayyeka Celebrates Milestone Year Of Achievements

Demand for IoT Solutions for the Advanced Management of Critical Utility Networks Skyrocket in light of Dire State of Aging Infrastructure and COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year-end reports for 2020 reveal unprecedented growth for Ayyeka Technologies, a leader in the Industrial Internet of Things domain. Ayyeka's end-to-end data creation and monetization solution adds intelligence and actionable insights to any remote asset and effortlessly connects decision-makers to the field.

"The ability to remotely monitor & manage critical infrastructure in remote locations became necessity due to COVID-19."

"Ayyeka is proud to play a significant role in the digital transformation improving the quality of critical services around the world," said Ariel Stern, Ayyeka CEO.

Ayyeka drastically surpassed 2020 sales targets and more than doubled the number of data points in its portfolio, solidifying the company's long-term vision to excel and lead in Industrial IoT.

2021 presents a strong growth trajectory due to new strategic partnerships with large multinational companies, increased demand from new and existing utility customers, and substantial capital investment to support the upcoming release of next-generation, AI-powered analytical software tools that will fundamentally change the way remote assets are operated.

"The ability to remotely monitor and manage critical infrastructure assets in remote locations became a necessity as the workforce increasingly worked from home due to the spread of COVID-19," said Stern. "The appalling state of aging infrastructure created an urgent need for real-time data in order to prevent disasters. The Ayyeka solution is the resilient solution: optimized management of all assets - even the most isolated - based on real-time, actionable data."

Ayyeka technology brings resilience to aging, overwhelmed critical infrastructure. Ayyeka serves hundreds of utilities and industrial customers in the fields of water, wastewater, energy, oil, gas, mining, environment. Application examples include quality in drinking water networks, sewage overflows, flash flooding, natural gas tank filling, natural gas pipeline transport, air quality in mines, and more.

About Ayyeka:

Ayyeka is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company with leading cyber-secure, end-to-end, plug-and-play solutions that create and monetize data from critical infrastructure, resources, and environment. The Ayyeka smart solution is a comprehensive, modular, hardware-software solution. Ayyeka's products feature the Wavelet™, a cyber-secure, fully autonomous, sensor agnostic, data creation device, and the Field Assets Intelligence™ (FAI) software platform, a powerful suite of asset management and analytical tools for data. Ayyeka's solution provides decision-makers with the visibility and situational awareness to convert data into insights and action.

Contact Sara Freedman sara.freedman@ayyeka.com 310-876-8040

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayyeka-celebrates-milestone-year-of-achievements-301248607.html

SOURCE Ayyeka