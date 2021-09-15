Ayr Wellness Joins GF Institute, Adopts Revolutionary New Approach To Workforce And Employee Development

Ayr Head of Strategy and M&A Jamie Mendola to Take Advisory Role in Steering Committee to Provide Expertise and Oversight to Historic Program

VENTURA, Calif. and MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September 15, 2021 -- Green Flower is proud to announce that Ayr Wellness Inc. ("Ayr"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator and Jamie Mendola, AYR's Head of Strategy and M&A, are joining the inaugural GF Institute ("GFI") Steering Committee as Founding Members.

GFI is launching the first three standardized credential programs designed specifically to better prepare cannabis professionals for their roles with the fundamental, functional level of knowledge industry leaders have collectively agreed is necessary to be successful in such a fast-growing industry. Available beginning today, the GF Institute credential programs are powered by Green Flower's expansive cannabis education content library and approved by representative members of more than 30 of the industry's leading brands.

"We know that the cannabis industry is experiencing an unprecedented period of growth, amplifying the critical need for the creation of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for this workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "The presence of Ayr Wellness as a GFI Founding Member is critically important as we work toward federal and international accreditation with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) that will standardize our growing industry like never before."

The initial GF Institute credentials are specifically developed to help cannabis employers meet a growing demand for transparency, professionalism, credibility, and equity in the cannabis space. GFI is launching its first three credentials:

Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)

Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)

Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)

Because much of the industry is growing faster than ever before, much of the newly-recruited talent to cannabis has little or no formalized, pre-existing knowledge from which to draw experiences and best practices that inform their daily work routines. And, because the ever-shifting nature of cannabis industry keeps leaders focused on meeting other business imperatives, many front-line managers simply do not have the time, personal bandwidth, or professional expertise required to develop employee development programs from scratch that meet necessary levels of rigor and depth to ensure cannabis subject mastery and knowledge transfer.

"At Ayr, we are committed to the highest standards in every aspect of our business, including our support for education and career development programs for every one of our employees. GF Institute's Standardized Certificate programs are designed to provide equitable opportunities for any prospective cannabis employee to get involved and begin a new career path," said Mendola. "Cannabis as an industry, and cannabis education in particular as a strategic tool, can be a force for good, opening doors, and providing new opportunities to innovate and improve or otherwise optimize processes and procedures. Ayr recognizes that leading by example is essential, and that starts with providing the right kind of education that consistently equips our employees for operational excellence."

GF Institute's innovative approach to cannabis workforce development through standardized education programs and a specific focus on job-readiness will enable the industry to build and develop a truly skilled and talented workforce ready to adapt to shifting trends. On successful completion of a GFI credential program, each individual learner will be granted membership to GF Institute, and will earn exclusive access to continuing education content, networking and development opportunities, and other benefits designed to complement and support the individual's career goals and professional interests.

Any organization that adopts the GF Institute credentials before the end of 2021 will become Founding Members of GF Institute. Interested brands or executives may find more information, including complete program documentation, and submit a membership application at www.gfinstitute.org .

About Green Flower:Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Ayr WellnessAyr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers' experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr's leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Contact: Adam Summers e: adam.summers@green-flower.com p: 708.223.2336

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayr-wellness-joins-gf-institute-adopts-revolutionary-new-approach-to-workforce-and-employee-development-301378006.html

SOURCE Green Flower