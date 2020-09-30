AYN InfoTech Strengthens Organizations Through Artificial Intelligence And Blockchain Enabled Enterprise Software Solutions

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Martin Fowler, a British software developer, author, and international speaker on software development, "Enterprise applications are about the display, manipulation, and storage of large amounts of...

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Martin Fowler, a British software developer, author, and international speaker on software development, "Enterprise applications are about the display, manipulation, and storage of large amounts of often complex data and the support or automation of business processes with that data."

Organizations of today bring in particular Enterprise Software Solutions that use business-oriented tools, customized for efficient operations and back-office support. These solutions improve the productivity and structure of the establishment by providing business logic support functionality.

AYN InfoTech is one such company that has made a formidable mark for being a leader in Enterprise Software Solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. They have built this reputation worldwide by possessing a global reach for the clients partnered with them. With Mr. Yakub Sheikh (CEO & Founder) at the helm of this company for over a decade now, AYN believes in providing truly 'innovative' and customizable solutions for their clientele. Strategic planning and proactive services enable AYN to solve real-time business challenges for businesses to boost their output.

AYN, as a global entity, believes in leaving no stone unturned and hence, cater to a prolific set of industry streams. AYN has a strong foothold in the financial services sector, education, insurance, telecom, hotel and food, healthcare, and non-profit sectors among others. They use Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT to ease operations across all these industries. Leveraging encryption, automation, immutability, decentralized technology, and various computing devices allows AYN InfoTech to cater their particular products to upstream as well as downstream businesses.

With certifications that allow them to be frontrunners in the industries they cater to, like ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27031:2011, CMMi Level 3 and HIPAA as well, AYN InfoTech is bound to create a mark in the business of Enterprise Software Solutions. A few of their better-known products are:

These products use the power of algorithms, cognitive computing, pattern recognition, deep learning, decentralized database management, consensus algorithms, and hyper ledgers to ultimately augment the undertakings of various institutions. Touching upon AYN InfoTech's values, Mr. Yakub Sheikh, CEO & Founder, adds, "Creating a smarter world with innovative ideas, strategies, and approaches to deliver customized products, services and solutions is a mandate for every individual at AYN."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276987/AYN_InfoTech_Limited_Logo.jpg

Aaliya Panju, Public Relations Lead mediaconnect@triviumpr.com West India

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayn-infotech-strengthens-organizations-through-artificial-intelligence-and-blockchain-enabled-enterprise-software-solutions-301142177.html

SOURCE AYN InfoTech