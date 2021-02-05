Aya Healthcare Surprises Two Travel Nurses With Super Bowl LV Tickets

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the healthcare staffing company with the most clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, surprised two of its travel nurses with tickets to Super Bowl LV through the NFL's vaccinated...

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the healthcare staffing company with the most clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, surprised two of its travel nurses with tickets to Super Bowl LV through the NFL's vaccinated healthcare worker program. Out of Aya's 19,000 dedicated travel clinicians working on the frontlines in the hardest-hit communities across the country, ICU nurse RJ Gardner and pediatric oncology nurse Melissa Perleoni were selected to receive tickets.

"Travel clinicians have dedicated their lives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, going from one hot spot to another across the country," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "We wanted to make sure travelers were represented among the 7,500 healthcare workers being honored at this year's Super Bowl and want to thank the NFL for this exclusive opportunity to surprise two of our healthcare heroes."

RJ Gardner is an ICU nurse and former military vet. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was part of the search and rescue team during Hurricane Katrina. Following his service, he wanted to continue to serve so he became a nurse. At the height of the pandemic, RJ took a COVID assignment in New Jersey, one of the epicenters of the virus, leaving his wife and young son behind. He continues to help fight this pandemic in his home state of Atlanta. Watch RJ get surprised live, on-air during NFL network's Good Morning Football.

Melissa Perleoni is a pediatric oncology nurse who was on assignment at a NY hospital ahead of the pandemic yet stayed to help her patients now dealing with both cancer and COVID-19. Away from her home and family in Florida, Melissa often served as the link between her ill patients and their families due to visitation restrictions. She continues to help children at her new assignment in NY. Watch Melissa get surprised live, on-air during ABC's Good Morning America.

