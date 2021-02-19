Aya Healthcare Announces 2020 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship Program Winners

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the digitally driven healthcare staffing company with the most clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, is honored to announce that ten winners have been selected in the company's...

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the digitally driven healthcare staffing company with the most clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, is honored to announce that ten winners have been selected in the company's third annual Future Travel Nurse Scholarship program.

The winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to help with nursing program costs. Aya's selection committee is comprised of seasoned nurse leaders who reviewed hundreds of submissions from across the country, scored applicants on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, volunteer work and personal essays.

The recipients for the 2020 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship program are:

Paolo Aranoff , The Pennsylvania State University

, The Karilyn Brayall , MiraCosta College

, MiraCosta College Monserrat Catellanos , Texas A&M University

, Mackenzie Cowan , St. John Fisher College

, Heather Foley , University of Texas at El Paso

, Jesse Nathaniel Gutierrez IV , LeTourneau University

, Anna Heitzenrater , Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania

, Ashaunte Johnson , JFK Muhlenberg Snyder Schools

, JFK Muhlenberg Snyder Schools Hannah Keating , Texas Tech University

, Marlorie Pierre , University of Pittsburgh

"Nurses have been integral in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves in harm's way to provide care to communities across the country," said April Hansen, RN, MSN, executive vice president of workforce solutions and clinical services at Aya Healthcare. "As the U.S. continues to face a nursing shortage, the painful need for more nurses has never been more evident than this past year. We're honored to help fill those gaps by supporting these incredible future nurses."

The scholarship program is open to eligible nursing students accepted or already enrolled at an accredited institution. The application deadline for 2021 scholarship awards is Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:59pm PST. For full eligibility details, applicants should visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/travel-nursing/future-travel-nurse-scholarship.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace for workforce management streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Lisa ParkDirector of Public Relations Aya Healthcare lisa.park@ayahealthcare.com 858.215.6892

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aya-healthcare-announces-2020-future-travel-nurse-scholarship-program-winners-301230506.html

SOURCE Aya Healthcare