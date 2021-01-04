Axxess Names Home Care Expert Patricia Drea To Senior Leadership Team

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology innovator for care at home Axxess has bolstered its senior leadership team by hiring private duty home care expert Patricia Drea.

Drea, who served a dozen years as Chair of the Board and Chief Operating Officer at Visiting Angels and is a past chair of the National Association for Home Care and Hospice's Private Duty Home Care Association, joins Axxess as a Senior Vice President.

"Pat will be an invaluable resource for our home care clients," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "She has more than 30 years of experience in private duty and skilled nursing, including owning and managing home care organizations and working with franchises. Everywhere she has worked she has provided outstanding leadership in building organizational efficiencies to improve client care and grow business. She takes our ability to serve home care clients to the highest level."

Drea said: "I am thrilled to be joining John and Axxess because they are committed to the future of care being in the home. Axxess has outstanding people focused on building the best technology to make care in the home easier for its clients. I'm looking forward to helping our team set the standard for providing our clients with industry-leading solutions and best practices to satisfy their own clients and grow business."

Drea's experience also includes having served as CEO of At Home Total Care, Administrative Director for Home Care Services Tenet Hospital System's Piedmont Medical Center, and National Director of Provider Relations for Staff Builders.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for care at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey(202) 215-6767 dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axxess-names-home-care-expert-patricia-drea-to-senior-leadership-team-301200293.html

SOURCE Axxess