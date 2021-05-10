Axxess CARE Now Available Nationwide

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, announced its revolutionary scheduling and staffing solution, Axxess CARE, is now available nationwide.

Axxess CARE has already helped nurses and therapists complete nearly 50,000 home health visits across 16 states, enabling organizations like Serenity Home Health to work with more clinicians to accept referrals and expand to new markets.

"Our rollout over the past few years has proven Axxess CARE works as a transformative way to deliver care, and now I'm excited that it will be available everywhere in the United States," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "The ability to easily connect home health organizations with qualified clinicians to provide timely care is a key differentiator, and there is simply no other solution like it to help address staffing challenges and enable the best possible care. It is just one more example of Axxess' commitment to ensuring that the future of healthcare is in the home while partnering with our clients and industry to deliver the highest quality patient-centered care in the home and grow with confidence."

Axxess CARE is integrated with Axxess Home Health, a secure, HIPAA-compliant software platform, enabling organizations to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the Axxess CARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks, license verifications and Office of Inspector General checks have been completed. Organizations then have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.

Credentials available for new states using Axxess CARE are Nurse Practitioner; Master of Science in Nursing; Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Registered Nurse; Licensed Practical Nurse; and Licensed Vocational Nurse.

Axxess CARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess Home Health software.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

