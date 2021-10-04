Axway Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Full Life Cycle API Management

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an API Management leader, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for its offering, the Amplify API Management platform.

"We are honored to be positioned as a Leader for the sixth year," said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. "But our vision extends beyond continuing to provide an API Management platform that evolves in step with the best industry standards. For us, it's about giving companies the tools and guidance to move their business forward."

"With Amplify API Management Platform, we've removed the bottleneck of routing all API projects through a single corporate team while at the same time maintaining full visibility, governance and control over the services we're building," said Manoj Kona, Middleware Director at NOV Inc.

Amplify is the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across teams, the hybrid cloud, and third-party solutions. Axway's "Open Everything" vision gives companies the flexibility and leverage to build brilliant customer experiences.

"We want to help smaller banks to participate in this new API economy. We create tools to help them innovate and also foster innovation. The added value that we can deliver is incredible to them. This mutualized effort in this open banking world makes a lot of sense. All of this is built on top of the Axway Amplify API platform," said LUXHUB CEO Jacques Putz.

"We understand what it takes to draw the greatest value from APIs in ways that will drive business," added Donovan. "It's not just about managing APIs anymore; it's about making them consumable. Axway is a proven partner in the digital transformation journey because we don't just have the tools, we also have the vision and expertise to get you from here to there."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers worldwide build on what they already have to digitally transform, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With our Amplify API Management Platform — the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across teams, the hybrid cloud, and third-party solutions — we help companies move forward faster, reach new markets, and create brilliant digital experiences. Our MFT and B2B integration solutions have been trusted for 20 years. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. Learn more at axway.com

Gartner disclaimer

[1] Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management," Shameen Pillai | Kimihiko Iijima | Mark O'Neill | John Santoro | Akash Jain | Fintan Ryan, 28 September 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

