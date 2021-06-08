Axuall Earns Accreditation From The National Committee For Quality Assurance (NCQA)

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axuall , a workforce intelligence technology company , is proud to announce it has earned Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA),...

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axuall , a workforce intelligence technology company , is proud to announce it has earned Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), receiving certification for 11 out of 11 verification services. The certification demonstrates that Axuall has the systems, processes, and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify clinicians' credentials.

Axuall achieves NCQA certification for 11 out of 11 credentials verification services.

Axuall provides networked computer software to healthcare systems, staffing agencies, and health plans, that is used to acquire information from clinicians, data partners, and NCQA-approved primary sources to support credentialing, privileging, and health plan enrollment processes. The Axuall solution enables partners to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time by streamlining the secure sharing of digitally verified credentials between clinicians, authorized verifiers and organizations that require this information quickly and continuously to meet patient demand, ensure clinical coverage and optimize related operations.

"Axuall's platform and software empower our medical staff and credentialing operations division to meet the high bar we've set for ourselves as a high-quality, innovative health system and CVO. This achievement of NCQA accreditation confirms Axuall's commitment to quality and the value that they immediately bring to their partner organizations," said Melissa Walters, Assistant Vice President of Medical Staff Operations at MedStar Health.

In addition to the software Axuall has developed, the company can now provide NCQA Certified CVO support services. This allows the company to act as a technology partner and/or a traditional CVO as needed, to best support the unique needs of each organization.

"Earning NCQA certification across all categories showcases our team's dedication to the highest standards as we look to solve some of the most pressing issues in healthcare workforce management today," said Charlie Lougheed, Axuall CEO. "This accomplishment also underscores the importance of the workforce intelligence solutions we are building, ultimately supporting organizations across the healthcare industry in their own pursuits of compliance and quality."

About NCQA: NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

CVO Certification is governed by NCQA's rigorous Standards for Certification, developed with the assistance of representatives from the credentials verification industry, as well as input from managed care organizations. Certification is awarded to participating organizations on the basis of individual credentials elements. Organizations may be certified for all, some, or none of the 11 credentials elements addressed in the NCQA Standards. These elements are:

License to Practice

DEA Registration

Education and Training

Board Certification Status

Work History

Malpractice Claims History

Medical Board Sanctions

Medicaid/Medicare Sanctions

CVO Application and Attestation Content

Practitioner Application Processing

Ongoing Monitoring

About Axuall:Formed in 2018, Axuall, Inc. addresses the national imperative to improve access to quality healthcare by helping to eliminate unnecessary inefficiencies in workforce deployment. Axuall is a national digital network that enables clinicians, healthcare systems, and primary source institutions to share and manage authenticated credentials in real-time. With this, we empower health systems to accelerate the time-to-deployment of qualified healthcare professionals, while at the same time reducing physician burnout. www.axuall.com

Media Contact: Jaclyn Clark, Marketing Manager, jaclyn.clark@axuall.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axuall-earns-accreditation-from-the-national-committee-for-quality-assurance-ncqa-301306829.html

SOURCE Axuall, Inc