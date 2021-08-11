AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. On Behalf Of Axsome Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (AXSM) - Get Report on behalf of Axsome stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Axsome has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, and that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.

On this news, the price of Axsome shares fell 46.5% on August 9, 2021, to close at $27.37, down from the previous close price of $51.16.

