Axos Financial, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results On January 28, 2021

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) - Get Report ("Axos" or the "Company"), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Andrew J. Micheletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial's website at axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until February 28, 2021, at Axos' website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13714588.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. ("Axos") and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the "Bank") and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (the "Axos Nevada Holding" and collectively, the "Company"). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing, LLC, a clearing broker dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker dealer. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

