Axos Bank's Rewards Checking Named Best Checking Account Overall

Digital banking leader Axos Bank's Rewards Checking account has been named Best Checking Account Overall and Best High-Interest Checking Account by personal finance website The Ascent as part of its Best-Of 2020 Awards.

"Axos offers the perfect marriage of low fees and high returns with its Axos Rewards Checking account. It offers the highest APY of any popular checking account by a wide margin," The Ascent said. "On top of this … you won't have to pay any monthly maintenance fees and you'll get unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements, so you don't have to worry about fees eating into your balance."

The Ascent also noted that while "other high-yield checking accounts require you to keep a five-figure balance to max out your returns," that's not the case with Axos Rewards Checking. A minimum balance of $50 is required to open an account. After that, to qualify for the highest interest rate, customers must simply receive monthly direct deposits of at least $1,000 and use their Axos debit card for at least 15 transactions a month.

Launched in 2018 by financial-services company The Motley Fool, The Ascent provides reviews on hundreds of financial products and services such as credit cards, savings accounts, mortgages, and discount brokers.

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) - Get Report is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partner. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

