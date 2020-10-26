Axos Bank's Essential Checking Named "Best Checking Account For College Students"

In its first-ever ranking of America's Best Banks, Newsweek named digital banking leader Axos Bank's Essential Checking account the "Best Checking Account for College Students" - citing the account's low to no fees and unlimited domestic ATM charge...

In its first-ever ranking of America's Best Banks, Newsweek named digital banking leader Axos Bank's Essential Checking account the "Best Checking Account for College Students" - citing the account's low to no fees and unlimited domestic ATM charge reimbursements.

"College students need features that suit their age and lifestyle: no or low ATM charges because they may use out-of-network machines; low fees if they trip up and overdraw the account; low minimums to open an account and to avoid monthly charges," the magazine said in its Essential Checking write-up. "A decent rate and good mobile app also help."

In addition to having no monthly maintenance fees, Essential Checking offers no overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. And customers can also access their paychecks up to two days early with Direct Deposit Express - a standard feature that's built into Essential Checking accounts.

About Axos Bank and Axos Financial, Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $13.9 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

