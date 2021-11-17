Axos Bank Named "Best Overall" In Money's List Of Top Online Banks

Thanks to its low fees and superior features, digital banking leader Axos Bank has been named "Best Overall" in personal finance website Money's list of America's top online banks of 2021-2022.

"Axos is our choice for top online bank thanks to its low fees, low opening balance requirements and high interest rates on savings and checking accounts," Money said as it released its annual Best of Banking Awards.

Money also called out the Axos mobile app, which empowers customers to conveniently manage all aspects of their financial lives - banking, borrowing and investing - in a single place.

Using the app, Axos Bank customers can initiate wire transfers, set up and manage direct deposit and online payments, and get 24/7 customer service - all without having to set foot in a brick-and-mortar bank branch. Customers can also use the app to seamlessly access their Self-Directed Trading and Managed Portfolios investment accounts offered through Axos Invest.

Money noted that Axos Bank Rewards Checking customers can earn up to 1.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) by meeting several requirements, including minimum balance requirements on both Self-Directed Trading and Managed Portfolios.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing, and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds nearly $15 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

About Axos Invest

As the retail investing arm of digital financial services provider Axos Financial, Axos Invest empowers Americans to meet their wealth goals with low- to no-fee investing. Building on its Managed Portfolios platform, Axos Invest launched Self-Directed Trading in 2021, offering investors commission-free trades on eligible stocks, ETFs and no-load mutual funds, plus options and margin trading for approved customers ($0 per trade on eligible stocks and ETFs; other fees may apply).

Bank products and services are offered by Axos Bank®. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are FDIC insured through Axos Bank. All deposit accounts of the same ownership and/or vesting held at Axos Bank are combined and insured under the same FDIC Certificate 35546. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are not separately insured by the FDIC from other deposit accounts held with the same ownership and/or vesting at Axos Bank. For more information read Axos Bank's FDIC Notice.

Advisory services are offered by Axos Invest, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For information about our advisory services, please view our ADV Part 2A Brochure, free of charge. Brokerage services and securities products are offered by Axos Invest LLC, Member FINRA & SIPC. YOU MAY FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR FIRM ON BROKERCHECK. PLEASE CLICK HERE, or BY REVIEWING OUR FORM CRS BY CLICKING HERE. All cash and securities held in Axos Invest client accounts are protected by SIPC up to $500,000, with a limit of $250,000 for cash. Read more information about SIPC on the SIPC's web page.

Securities and other non-deposit investment products and services are not deposits, obligations of or guaranteed by Axos Bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any governmental agency, and are subject to investment risk including possible loss of the principal invested. Past performance of a security does not guarantee future results or success.

