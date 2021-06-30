Axos Bank Named One Of Top 3 Internet Banks

For the second straight year, personal finance website Kiplinger.com has named Axos Bank one of the three Best Internet Banks and one of the Best Banks for Parents with Kids.

"Axos has appealing no-fee checking accounts for teens, seniors and everyone in between," the website said in its annual list of America's best banks. "Most customers should be able to find something they like among Axos's main trio of free checking accounts, which all offer unlimited reimbursement of domestic out-of-network ATM fees."

Kiplinger.com noted that Axos Bank's Essential Checking account offers Direct Deposit Express, which allows customers to access direct-deposited paychecks up to two days early. Axos customers with Rewards Checking accounts can earn up to 1.25% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), the website said, while CashBack Checking customers can earn up to 1.00% cash back on all transactions that require a signature - up to $2,000 per month - provided they maintain a $1,500 average daily collected balance.

The website also praised Axos' no-fee, no-minimum First Checking account for helping get "teens off to a sound start with banking." Available to children ages 13-17, First Checking offers a 0.1% APY, up to $12 monthly in ATM fee refunds, and no overdraft or insufficient-funds fees.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing, and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds nearly $15 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

