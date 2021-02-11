Axonics® To Participate In The SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, will participate in the...

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) - Get Report, a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, will participate in the virtual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 24, 2021.

Axonics' management team is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live and archived webcast of the presentation by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005196/en/