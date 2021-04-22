Axonics® To Participate In The BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare...

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Axonics is scheduled to present at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company's rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid ®, provides women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) with safe and durable symptom relief.

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005006/en/