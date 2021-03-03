Axonics® To Participate In The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the virtual Barclays...

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021.

Axonics is scheduled to present at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live and archived webcast of the presentation by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid ®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

