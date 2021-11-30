Axonics® CEO Raymond W. Cohen Receives Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award By The Southern California Biomedical Council

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Raymond W.

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics, has been awarded the 2021 Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award by the Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio).

"This award recognizes bioscience and healthcare entrepreneurs and change-makers in the greater Los Angeles/Orange County region," said Robert Greenberg, M.D., Ph.D, chairman of SoCalBio and executive chairman of the Alfred Mann Foundation. "Mr. Cohen has excelled in creating innovative companies, providing high quality jobs, and bringing impactful and life-changing medical products to market. Mr. Cohen's most recent venture, Axonics, embodies all these qualities and manifests a vision that fosters innovation, growth and community prosperity."

SoCalBio is a non-profit trade association that supports research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the greater Los Angeles/Orange County region. Mr. Cohen was selected to receive the SoCalBio Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award by the executive committee of the SoCalBio board of directors and by members of the organization's Innovation Catalyst Program.

"It is an honor to receive the SoCalBio 2021 Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award," said Raymond W. Cohen. "Entrepreneurs play a vital role in job creation and driving innovation. My journey over the past four decades in the life science industry has been extremely gratifying. A key learning for me has been that the 'tone from the top' is crucial to establishing company cultures where integrity, diversity, authenticity, teamwork and quality are highly valued and rewarded."

Mr. Cohen continued, "Leading Axonics since its founding in late 2013 has been a privilege. In particular, I am proud that we manufacture our products in Irvine and provide high quality jobs in the community. I share this recognition with the 550 dedicated employees at Axonics that are keenly focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction."

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company's rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid ®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

