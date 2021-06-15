Axon And DroneSense Partner To Bring State-of-the-Art Situational Awareness And Drone Management Software To Public Safety

SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies and DroneSense , the leading software platform for drones in public safety, today announced a strategic partnership to provide public safety agencies with an end-to-end drone software solution, including piloting, administration, evidence management and live streaming.

Axon will implement DroneSense's piloting, program management and operations solution via Axon's unmanned aircraft program, Axon Air. DroneSense will also integrate its offering with Axon's digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence , and real-time operations hub, Axon Respond , to provide agencies with a comprehensive solution to start and operate a drone program. This integration will streamline first responder and drone pilot communications — allowing live streaming from the UAS into Axon's real-time operations platform and digital footage to be stored in Axon's evidence management platform.

"As a long-time partner with Axon in developing drone live-streaming and UAS management tools, I am excited about the company's latest collaboration with DroneSense," says Lieutenant Chris Miller at Escondido Police Department. "The service provides excellent live streaming with minimal latency, a user-friendly pilot interface and record-keeping tools that are vital in managing a law enforcement unmanned aircraft systems unit. This is another example of Axon's commitment to use technology to make officers and community members safer."

"We're laser-focused on making it easy for agencies and the communities they serve to safely adopt and benefit from a drone program," says Axon Air General Manager, Aydin Ghajar. "We are impressed with the DroneSense product and team. They make it simple to fly with one piloting application for most drones on the market and maintain all the administration tools to keep agency programs compliant with regulations. We're excited to make this solution available to Axon customers, and to have it be deeply integrated with Axon Evidence and Axon Respond for evidence management and real-time situational awareness."

"DroneSense is proud to join Axon in their mission to protect life," says Christopher Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "We quickly recognized the alignment between Axon's mission to protect life and our mission to help public safety organizations make faster, better, and safer decisions by effectively harnessing the situational awareness that drones can offer. We're confident that the combination of our platform and Axon's digital evidence management and real time communications platform will be the most comprehensive UAS offering available in market."

The integrated solution will be available to customers through Axon, branded as Axon Air Powered by DroneSense , in the third quarter of this year. Existing Axon Air customers will have a seamless transition and upgrade to Axon Air Powered by DroneSense.

About DroneSenseBased in Austin, Texas, DroneSense offers a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. The company's mission-critical software platform enables users to leverage the full capabilities of drones in all operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality data that expands situational awareness and acts as a force multiplier, ultimately leading to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety. To learn more about DroneSense, please visit www.dronesense.com .

About AxonAxon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

