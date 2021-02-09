Axon And Cellebrite Partner To Help Manage And Safeguard Digital Intelligence

Data collected and reviewed with Cellebrite Solutions now seamlessly unified in Axon Evidence, allowing investigators to reshape how digital evidence is managed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced a joint partnership with Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence, to streamline investigative workflows for investigators. With this partnership, the data collected, analyzed and reviewed by Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform will now integrate seamlessly with Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, providing law enforcement with one place to manage, review and safeguard all digital evidence.

In today's connected world, crimes are becoming more complex and influenced by technology. Collecting digital evidence has become critical to law enforcement in criminal investigations, while agencies are dealing with an ever-growing backlog of data. As leaders in the fields of evidence management and Digital Intelligence, Axon and Cellebrite will enable agencies and investigators to collectively review, share and obtain insights from complex data involved in investigations.

"We are excited to be expanding our digital evidence management ecosystem and bring Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence capabilities to our Axon Evidence customers," says Axon Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Jeff Kunins. "This partnership will be a great asset in offering agencies and investigators an array of innovative solutions to gain a comprehensive and objective picture during an investigation to help solve and close cases faster than ever."

"This partnership is about streamlining the investigative workflow to keep communities safe," added Leeor Ben-Peretz, Chief Strategy Officer at Cellebrite. "Many agencies rely on Axon and Cellebrite to fight crime and accelerate justice. By enabling our solutions to work seamlessly together, we empower investigations with one point of evidentiary management, delivering industry-leading tools that agencies can use to securely manage, analyze and review data, and build prosecution-ready single-case files. This new partnership is another step in our commitment to provide law enforcement with cutting edge technology."

The integration will be available for joint customers in mid-2021.

About Cellebrite:Cellebrite is the global leader in partnering with public and private organizations to transform how they manage Digital Intelligence in investigations to accelerate justice and ensure data privacy. We aid organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations with an award-winning software suite and services to unify investigative workflows and manage Digital Intelligence. Cellebrite works with industry leaders to help them protect the public and safeguard assets with efficiency and transparency. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping customers fulfill the joint mission of protecting and saving lives. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED. About Axon:Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

