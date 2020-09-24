Axogen To Participate In The 75th Annual American Society For Surgery Of The Hand Meeting

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 75 th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) being held virtually from October 1-3, 2020. The meeting will feature live and on-demand scientific sessions, training opportunities, and a virtual solutions center.

Axogen's peripheral nerve repair portfolio will be featured throughout the clinical and scientific sessions including key presentations highlighting the clinical and economic value of Avance Nerve Graft as compared to traditional nerve autograft:

The latest clinical data from the MATCH SM autograft cohort of the RANGER ® Registry will be presented comparing Avance Nerve Graft repairs to autograft repairs in sensory and mixed nerve injuries of the upper extremity. The study included 156 nerve repairs and found that sensory and motor clinical outcomes for Avance Nerve Graft were comparable to those reported for nerve autograft.

Complementing the MATCH clinical outcomes, a study on nerve repair procedure costs will also be presented. The study evaluated payor data from 340 individual claims and found that hospital facility procedure costs for Avance Nerve Graft were comparable to that of traditional nerve autograft.

"We are excited to share clinical data showing the important clinical and economic value that Avance Nerve Graft provides to surgeons and patients to aid clinical decision making when selecting between Avance and autograft," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. "Avance provides comparable clinical outcomes and hospital facility procedural costs without the loss of function and risks associated with the autograft harvest."

As a Premium Solutions Provider for the meeting, Axogen will host a pre-meeting symposium on Tuesday, September 29 from 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. CST. The symposium, Nerve Repair Live , will be held virtually and feature live simulated surgical demonstrations. Participants will have the opportunity to engage and interact with faculty through live polling and Q&A while nerve repair techniques are demonstrated in real time.

Additionally, the virtual Solutions Center will feature Axogen's comprehensive platform for nerve repair and attendees will have the opportunity to chat live with Axogen scientists, clinicians, and other experts to learn more about innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair.

"We look forward to engaging virtually with our surgeon customers at the ASSH meeting to discuss how and when they use our nerve repair product portfolio to help patients with peripheral nerve damage," added Zaderej. "As always, we strive to provide excellent clinical and educational experiences for surgeons. This year, we converted our surgeon education programs to virtual platforms and launched an interactive webinar series. We are confident we will provide high value engagements and interactions for everyone involved."

About the RANGER RegistryThe RANGER registry, a multicenter Registry of Avance Nerve Graft's Utilization and Recovery Outcomes Post Peripheral Nerve Reconstruction, is an active, multicenter clinical registry designed to continuously monitor and collect injury, repair, safety, and outcomes data for peripheral nerve injuries repaired with processed nerve allograft (Avance Nerve Graft), nerve autograft, and manufactured conduits. The study, launched in 2008, includes more than 30 centers. RANGER is an Axogen sponsored ongoing open label registry study. Each patient outcome is dependent upon the nature and extent of nerve loss or damage, timing between nerve loss and repair, and the natural course of the patient's recovery.

About MATCHMATCH is a contemporary cohort control for the RANGER study. MATCH provides reference controls for nerve autograft and manufactured conduits from participating registry centers.

About Avance Nerve GraftAvance Nerve Graft is a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site. Avance provides structural support for regenerating axons, and revascularizes and remodels into the patient's own tissue. It is available in a variety of lengths and diameters.

About ASSHThe American Society for Surgery of the Hand is the oldest medical society dedicated to the hand and upper extremity. Its mission is to advance the science and practice of hand and upper extremity surgery through education, research, and advocacy on behalf of patients and practitioners. For more information, please visit www.assh.org.

About AxogenAxogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance ® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard ® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard ® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard ® Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive ® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

