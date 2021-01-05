Axogen To Participate At AAHS ASPN ASRM 2021 Virtual Annual Meetings

Clinical evidence supporting the company's platform for nerve repair will be featured in several presentations during the scientific sessions

ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced its participation at the combined 2021 meetings of the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS), American Society for Peripheral Nerve (ASPN), and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM). The meetings will be held virtually from January 10-17, 2021, offering hand and reconstructive microsurgeons the opportunity to learn about emerging clinical evidence and surgical techniques from experts in the field.

Axogen will host a virtual educational symposium, Recent publications in peripheral nerve reconstruction and their application to cutting edge techniques , on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. ET . The symposium will feature two renowned peripheral nerve repair experts who will discuss the most pertinent nerve related articles published in 2020 and how they are putting this information into practice.

"We are pleased with the meetings' agendas as they include several presentations highlighting Axogen technologies, techniques, and clinical studies," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. "Interest in peripheral nerve repair continues to increase and we welcome the opportunity to work with more surgeons to further revolutionize the science of nerve repair."

Presentations from Axogen's research collaborations will be featured in the following sessions.

AAHS:

A comparative study of naturally-derived SIS and cross-linked collagen as a nerve conduit

Comparative Effectiveness Evaluating Allograft, Autograft, and Conduit Nerve Repairs: A Systematic Review

Recovery Outcomes of Median Nerve Repairs with Processed Nerve Allograft Distal to the Elbow

ASPN:

Patient-Reported Quality of Life and the Impact of Delayed Referral to a Nerve Surgeon

Impact of Nerve Surgery on Opioid and Medication Use in Patients with Nerve Injuries

About AAHS The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of highly respected professionals working in all disciplines of hand surgery and hand therapy. Members include orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists from the United States, Canada, and many other countries. For more information, please visit: www.handsurgery.org.

About ASPN The American Society for Peripheral Nerve was established to stimulate and encourage study and research in the field of neural regeneration, to provide a forum for the presentation of the latest research and relevant clinical information and to serve as a unifying authority on all areas of neural regeneration and restorative neuroscience. For more information, please visit: www.peripheralnerve.org.

About ASRM The American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery was established to promote, encourage, foster, and advance the art and science of microsurgery and complex reconstruction and to establish a forum for teaching, research and free discussion of reconstructive microsurgical methods and principles. For more information, please visit: www.microsurg.org.

About AxogenAxogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance ® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard ® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard ® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard ® Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive ® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

