AXIS Re Bolsters North American Casualty Team With Two Underwriting Hires

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (AXS) - Get Report, today announced the hiring of Lydia LaSalata and Matthew Trinkle to its North American Casualty team. Ms. LaSalata joins AXIS Re today as a Senior Underwriter for Professional Liability, and Mr. Trinkle recently joined as an Underwriter for Casualty & Alternative Risk.

"We're excited to welcome Lydia and Matt to the team. As we adapt our North America Casualty business to the changing market and continue to deepen relationships with our strategic partners, their perspectives will be key," said Dan Osterrieder, Head of Casualty North America at AXIS Re. "Lydia brings significant Professional Liability experience and underwriting expertise. Matt's background in Casualty reinsurance will also be a strong asset to the team."

Ms. LaSalata joins AXIS from Safety National Re where she was Vice President within the Financial Lines Treaty team. Mr. Trinkle joined AXIS from Transatlantic Re where he was an Assistant Vice President.

