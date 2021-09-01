AXIS Insurance Promotes Usman Malik To Chief Pricing Actuary

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (AXS) - Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited Report, today announced the promotion of Usman Malik to Chief Pricing Actuary. In this role, Mr. Malik will lead pricing strategy across the global Insurance segment, centered around enabling a consistent and global approach for portfolio construction. He will work in partnership with group underwriting and Insurance segment business leaders to establish pricing that supports the underwriting process and aligns with the Company's risk and profitability thresholds. Mr. Malik is based in the Company's London office.

With his promotion, Mr. Malik joins the AXIS Insurance leadership team and reports direct to AXIS Insurance CEO Pete Wilson. He previously served as Deputy Chief Pricing Actuary, following several years as the segment's Head of Property Pricing. As part of a planned transition, Mr. Malik succeeds Brian Kemp who, earlier this year, was appointed as global Chief Data Officer for the Insurance segment. Mr. Malik will work closely with Mr. Kemp to drive ongoing improvement in risk selection, pricing models, and portfolio monitoring.

"Usman is an exceptional leader and his promotion recognizes the impact he's made in enhancing our approach to pricing and catastrophe modelling. This includes the significant progress that's been driven by his leadership in reshaping the strategic direction of our Property division," said Mr. Wilson. "Usman's promotion speaks to the priority that we place at AXIS in fostering a culture that's conducive to creating growth opportunities for our talent."

During his more than nine years at AXIS, Mr. Malik has held a series of leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility, within the pricing and risk management functions. Prior to joining AXIS, he served for two years as Chief Actuary of Kuwait Reinsurance where he built the Company's actuarial function. Previously, Mr. Malik spent four years as a Consulting Actuary with Towers Watson. He holds an engineering degree from the University of Oxford, a master's degree in actuarial science from Imperial College London, and is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

