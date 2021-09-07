AXIS Insurance Appoints Abiy Dadi To U.S. Excess Casualty Team As Vice President

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (AXS) - Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited Report, today announced the appointment of Abiy Dadi as Vice President of the U.S. Excess Casualty team, effective immediately. Mr. Dadi will be responsible for cultivating and strengthening relationships with wholesale distribution partners, enhancing new and existing business opportunities, and executing underwriting strategy. He will be based in Alpharetta and will report to Britt Smith, Senior Vice President, U.S. Excess Casualty.

"We are delighted to welcome Abiy to AXIS. He brings a wealth of experience in a wide variety of casualty risks and complex insurance program design," said Britt Smith. "His vast knowledge of excess and surplus lines, carrier appetites and business strategies, as well as his outstanding professionalism and level of customer service, will enable us to continue to grow the business."

Mr. Dadi joins AXIS from CRC Group where he was most recently an Associate Broker/Assistant Vice President. He was responsible for primary casualty and excess liability production and risk placement, overseeing team operations, and training new team members. He began his insurance career at CRC Group in 2012 as an Assistant Broker.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

