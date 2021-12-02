AXIS Capital Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; Increases Quarterly Dividend For 18th Consecutive Year

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's common shares, which may be effected from time to time in open market or...

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (AXS) - Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited Report today announced the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's common shares, which may be effected from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2022. The Company intends to repurchase common shares opportunistically, with the timing and amount of the repurchases depending on a variety of factors, including market conditions and corporate and regulatory considerations.

The Company's Board of Directors also has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, which represents an increase of 2.4%. This is the 18 th consecutive year that the Company has increased its common stock dividend. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021.

Additionally, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) which is also payable on January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

