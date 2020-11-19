AxiomSL Expands Its Global Shareholding Disclosures Solution With The Launch Of Its New Sensitive Industries Module Covering More Than 600 Rules Across 80 Countries

NEW YORK, LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, in a significant expansion of its Global Shareholding Disclosures Solution, today announces the...

NEW YORK, LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, in a significant expansion of its Global Shareholding Disclosures Solution, today announces the launch of its Sensitive Industries module covering over 600 rules across more than 80 countries. Developed in consultation with clients and partners, the new module comprehensively addresses the primary challenges that investment management organizations face in monitoring sensitive industries compliance - the breadth of rules coverage and industry classification.

Sensitive industries regulation covers investment ownership in areas like media, defense, aviation, and energy deemed critical to a jurisdiction's sovereignty. Unrelenting changes across the asset management landscape from industry consolidation to COVID-19 market disruptions have contributed to the growing prevalence of sensitive industries monitoring rules. These include continuous changes in ownership thresholds and requirements to obtain regulatory pre-approvals before certain investments may take place.

Financial firms must be able to deal with the complexities that arise from multiple, overlapping rules coming from regulatory bodies outside of traditional investment supervision. They must accurately monitor their equity holdings in designated sensitive industries, ensure prohibited equities are not traded and respond quickly to rule changes. With no single source of comprehensive rules and reliable industry classification information, organizations face a herculean task that is challenging to complete with manual, resource-intensive processes.

AxiomSL's Sensitive Industries module incorporates not only industry, but also sub-industry codes into its EquityView data dictionary architecture, enabling a high degree of accuracy around industry classification tagging - and with its robust transparent rules engine enables monitoring across multiple complex rules. Clients can easily configure foreign and local jurisdictions according to the entity group's location thereby triggering relevant rules. Furthermore, dashboards allow clients visibility into multiple types of notifications, including pre-approval checks and proximity alerts.

Gaurav Chandra, Global Product Manager, Global Shareholding Disclosures, AxiomSL, stated: "Providing a wide range of rules coverage and enhancing the data dictionary with GICS and other industry classifications necessary to correctly monitor sensitive industries, will enable financial firms to invest with confidence." In addition," he continued, "our innovative approach to solving the industry classification challenge, including the parent-subsidiary relationship, will enable more clarification to develop around industry classifications to the benefit of all investors. Another key area of concern expressed by the client community is the need for flexibility," Chandra added.

AxiomSL's Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) Solution and Sensitive Industries module provide the automated, transparent end-to-end processes, rule sets, calculations, monitoring, and transparent reporting functionality clients need to remain fully compliant with sensitive industries rules and other jurisdiction-specific shareholding scenarios. With AxiomSL, investment firms gain a comprehensive, transparent view of share ownership across business lines globally and easily leverage that information across multiple industries, legal rules, and jurisdictions to ensure required disclosures and compliance.

For more information on AxiomSL's Sensitive Industries Module, please click here.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. The platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100 ® 2020 ranking.

Website: www.axiomsl.com

Press contacts

Shamira AlidinaMedia Relations Director, Dina CommunicationsTel +44 (0) 7801 590718Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

John RoderickPresident, J. Roderick Public RelationsTel: +1 631 584 2200Email: john@jroderick.com

Francine GittinsGlobal Head of Marketing and Communications, AxiomSLTel: +1 212 248 4188Email: fgittins@axiomsl.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axiomsl-expands-its-global-shareholding-disclosures-solution-with-the-launch-of-its-new-sensitive-industries-module-covering-more-than-600-rules-across-80-countries-301176766.html

SOURCE AxiomSL