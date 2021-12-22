Axes Physical Therapy Opens 14th Location In Fenton, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axes Physical Therapy is a locally owned, full-service, physical and occupational therapy provider. We are opening a 14th location in Fenton, MO. Axes proudly serves the Greater St. Louis, MO, area with clinics located in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson, Franklin County, and St. Francois County.

Our brand-new facility in Fenton will serve those living and working in multiple communities such as South St. Louis County, Jefferson County, Fenton, Valley Park, Sunset Hills, High Ridge, Cedar Hill, and other communities in Missouri and Illinois. Located in Fenton Plaza, this location is easily accessible from multiple points via Highway 141, Highway 30, and Highway 270.

This clinic provides all traditional physical therapy services. This includes pre/post-surgical rehabilitation, athletic training ….... and free injury screenings. Our practice is centered on providing timely, expert physical therapy intervention by experts in the field. This includes injured workers, athletes, pre- and post-surgical patients, etc. This location will provide certified hand therapy services starting in mid-2022.

Jodi Bielicke (Klott), PT, DPT, ASTYM Cert. will be leading this location and functioning as Clinic Director. Jodi enjoys treating patients of all ages, but has a huge passion for treating children and teen athletes. She competed in Track and Field at Maryville University, which helped fuel her passion for working with runners and other athletes and all lower extremity injuries, both surgical and nonsurgical. Helping people return to their pre-injury activities is a priority.

In 2021, Axes was nominated for Best Physical Therapist in St. Louis by STL Magazine, and Best Places to Work in St. Louis by the St. Louis Post Dispatch. These nominations are true testaments to the quality of services and the strength of the Axes company culture.

Axes Physical Therapy's owners collectively have more than 70 years of experience as practicing physical therapists and private practice business owners. They pride themselves in hiring the best clinicians and letting them thrive by allowing them to do what they do best - improving the lives of those they serve.

Thank you, St. Louis, for your continued support. We are humbled and honored to be at your service. For more information, visit axespt.com. Our physicians and staff are available if you have any questions.

