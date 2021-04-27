Axcella To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 6, 2021

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2021...

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial results and other business updates on May 6, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning.

The conference call webcast will be available in the Investors & News section on the company's website at www.axcellahealth.com. To access the call via telephone, please dial (844) 808-7139 (U.S. toll free) or (412) 902-0127 (international) five minutes prior to the start time. For those unable to listen in live, a webcast archive will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the call.

