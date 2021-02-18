Axcella To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will participate in the...

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: The company's fireside chat will be webcast on February 26, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

The company's presentation will be webcast on March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. 33rd Annual Roth Conference: The company's fireside chat will be webcast on March 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The audio webcasts will be accessible on the "Investors & News" section of the company's website, www.axcellahealth.com, for 90 days following the presentations.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

