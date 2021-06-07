Axalume Inks Silicon Photonics License Deal With Oracle

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalume Inc. today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Oracle Corporation to license Oracle's silicon photonics patent portfolio.

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalume Inc. today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Oracle Corporation to license Oracle's silicon photonics patent portfolio. Under this license agreement, Axalume will have exclusive rights to manufacture, market, distribute, sell and support its silicon photonics services and products in the worldwide marketplace and to develop new products for data center switching and computing applications.

Axalume's CEO, Ashok Krishnamoorthy commented, "We are excited about this global opportunity. By combining Axalume's technical know-how with Oracle's extensive IP portfolio that encompasses low-power silicon photonics components, lasers, electronics circuits, integration, and packaging, we will be in a unique position to develop valuable and differentiated photonic interconnect solutions for our customers."

Axalume Inc. designs energy-efficient electronic and photonic integrated circuit chips. The Company has developed patented technologies that combine silicon photonic circuits with silicon electronics to create energy-efficient photonic circuits, tunable laser sources, and control electronics for data centers and high-performance computing and networking systems.

