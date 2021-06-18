Axalta Coating Systems Appoints Jun Liao As Regional President, Asia Pacific

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - Get Report, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that Jun Liao is joining the Company as Regional President, Asia-Pacific effective July 15. Liao will report directly to CEO Robert Bryant and will manage all of Axalta's business operations in the Asia-Pacific region and drive the Company's growth strategy in the region.

"Asia Pacific represents one of the largest and most dynamic growth markets for Axalta, with significant opportunities across all our lines of business," said Bryant. "Jun brings a deep understanding of the region and local markets, as well as established relationships with many customers in the region. He's an exceptional leader known for being highly collaborative and leading high-performing teams toward commercial and operational success. I am very excited to welcome Jun to our team."

Mr. Liao is an accomplished chemical industry and industrial materials executive with more than 30 years' experience driving multinational business in the Asia-Pacific region. He joins Axalta from Bekaert, a steel wire transformation and coatings company, where he served in senior roles since 2014. He was most recently Executive Vice President and Divisional CEO of Bekaert's Specialty Businesses globally and President of Bekaert China. In his roles, Mr. Liao served the transportation, construction, energy, and semiconductor markets globally and across Asia Pacific. Before his time at Bekaert, Mr. Liao held leadership positions at Solvay and Dow Corning after starting his career with GE Plastics.

"Axalta is in a tremendous position to accelerate growth in China and the Asia-Pacific region with its innovative products, people, and technology. It's an exciting time to join the company as the markets for Refinish, Industrial, and Mobility coatings present enormous opportunities," said Liao. "I'm looking forward to helping Axalta expand its business and presence across the region and partnering with global business unit leadership to deliver exceptional products and services to new and established customers."

Mr. Liao received a B.S. in Metals Physics and an M.S. in Materials Science from Central South University ( China) before going on to earn a Ph.D. and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

