AXA XL Appoints Pamela Rosado As General Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Pamela Rosado as General Counsel, effective 8, February 2021. Ms. Rosado will report to Scott Gunter, CEO, AXA XL, and will be based in New York, USA. She takes on the role from interim General Counsel, Anthony Recine who will return to the position of Global Head of Litigation for AXA Group.

Commenting, Mr. Gunter said: "I am delighted that Pam will be joining AXA XL, where she will take her place on my Leadership Team and will serve as a valuable member as we look to further simplify our operations, empower our regions in our new structure and deliver our earnings target."

Ms. Rosado joins from MetLife, Inc., where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Counsel Litigation & Special Investigations, responsible for all litigation and employment law matters in the U.S as well as the Corporate Special Investigations Unit.

Prior to this, Ms. Rosado served in several leadership roles within the AXA family of companies. Most recently, Ms. Rosado was Managing Director and Head of Litigation as well as Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit at AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company based in New York. She also held senior positions at AXA Group, namely Global Head of Litigation, and prior to this, General Counsel for AXA's Mediterranean and Latin American Region based in Madrid, Spain, and Head of Litigation at AXA Seguros based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Ms. Rosado is admitted to both the New York and California bars and is a member of the Litigation Committee of the Association of Life Insurance Counsel. Ms. Rosado is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice.

