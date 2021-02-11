AXA XL Appoints Matthew V. O'Malley As US Country Manager

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Matthew V. O'Malley as US Country Manager, reporting to Joe Tocco, Chief Executive Officer of AXA XL's Americas region.

In October 2020, AXA XL launched a new operating model which included a new Zone structure in the US, intended to put AXA XL's multi-line insurance and risk management experts closer to brokers and clients. In the new structure, Mr. O'Malley was appointed AXA XL's East U.S. Zone Leader, joining Todd Sutherland as Central U.S. Zone Leaderand Mike Soper as West U.S. Zone Leader. In addition to his Zone leadership role, Mr. O'Malley now extends his responsibilities as US Country Manager, assuming broader oversight of AXA XL's collective business activity in the US Insurance Market.

Commenting on Mr. O'Malley's additional role, Mr. Tocco said: "Our new regionally focus has been well received by our brokers and clients and we're already realizing greater efficiency in the delivery of our multi-line insurance coverages. This is in large part to Matt, Todd and Mike's effective teambuilding and strategic implementation that got our new structure up and running quickly and effectively."

"In this country management role, Matt will make sure that we're taking advantage of our Zonal structure as well as combined efforts across our Zones," said Mr. Tocco. "With his collaborative leadership style, attention to data and analytics, and his underwriting management experience, Matt is well prepared to help us keep an eye on our regional activity and 'the big picture' as we continue to build AXA XL's reputation in the US market."

During his 25-year tenure in the insurance industry, Mr. O'Malley has held numerous underwriting and management positions. Most recently, he led AXA XL's North America Environmental insurance business for eight years and later also took on the underwriting management responsibility of our E&S Casualty business. He earned his BA in Economics and MBA with a specialization in Finance from Villanova University. He currently holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU). He also serves as a member of the Board of Advisors of the Graduate School of Education of the University of Pennsylvania.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XLAXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCEAXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axa-xl-appoints-matthew-v-omalley-as-us-country-manager-301227161.html

SOURCE AXA XL