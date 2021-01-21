AXA XL Appoints Ashok Krishnan As Chief Data And Analytics Officer

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Ashok Krishnan as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, effective today. Mr. Krishnan will report to Matthieu Caillat, Chief Operating Officer, AXA XL and will be based in London.

Commenting, Mr. Caillat said: "I am pleased to welcome Ashok to AXA XL. His extensive expertise and background in analytics and data science, combined with his knowledge of the P&C insurance market, will further strengthen AXA XL's innovation and technology-led approach as we accelerate our data strategy."

Mr. Krishnan joins AXA XL from AXA Hong Kong, where he held the position of Chief Data Officer and Customer Experience Director, responsible for leading Analytics, AI & Data Science, Customer Experience, Insights, CRM Marketing and Data Management & Governance functions covering AXA's Life, Health and P&C insurance businesses.

Prior to joining AXA in 2013, Mr. Krishnan held positions at Prudential plc. and Xchanging, focusing on Strategy, Distribution, Operations & Transformation and Finance functions.

Mr. Krishnan has an MBA from Cranfield School of Management in the UK and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

