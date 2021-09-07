AWS Validates FlashGrid® For Government ISV Competency

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashGrid announces it has received AWS validation for Government ISV Competency and has been awarded with an AWS Public Sector Partner status. The AWS Competency Program validates partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. AWS partners are vetted, validated, and verified against a high bar to achieve the AWS Competency designation.

FlashGrid public sector implementations are used today in mission critical systems operated by judiciary, defense, social security, customs, and other government agencies.

Ensuring high availability of backend relational databases is a critical part of the cloud strategy - whether it is a lift-and-shift migration or a green-field deployment of mission critical applications. IT organizations around the globe are relying on FlashGrid engineered cloud systems for running mission critical databases including Oracle RAC and Oracle Failover HA clusters with strict uptime SLAs.

FlashGrid architecture leverages high-performance capabilities of the AWS cloud and enables migrations of heavy workloads, including those previously running on Oracle Exadata systems.

As a software vendor, FlashGrid partners with government contractors to help Government and Public Sector organizations world-wide confidently migrate mission critical databases to AWS.

"Selecting trustworthy vendors and products for government IT projects is a complex and important task. The AWS Government Competency validates quality and provides assurance of FlashGrid products for the AWS cloud," said Art Danielov, CEO, FlashGrid.

About FlashGrid

FlashGrid makes database infrastructure simple, fast, and highly available. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems and Storage Fabric software enable organizations to keep full control of their backend databases while achieving the best performance and uptime SLA, whether it is in a public cloud, in a private cloud, or on premises.

FlashGrid engineered cloud systems are available through the AWS Marketplace including government regions. For more information, please see FlashGrid's solutions on AWS.

Media Contact:

Victoria Koepnick info@flashgrid.io+1-650-641-2421

