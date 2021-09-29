AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon Managed Service For Prometheus

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, a scalable, secure, and highly available service that makes it easier for customers to monitor containerized applications. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is fully compatible with open-source Prometheus and provides the same familiar time series data model and Prometheus Query Language (PromQL) customers use today to monitor containerized applications. As a fully managed service, Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus automatically scales the infrastructure needed to ingest, store, and query operational metrics from containerized applications. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus also integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and AWS CloudTrail to allow customers to more easily control and audit access to data. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, and customers only pay for the operational metrics they ingest, store, and query. To get started with Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, visit aws.amazon.com/prometheus .

More and more customers are using containers to build modern applications because containers allow them to improve resource utilization and reduce costs. Containers typically run for a short amount of time, share infrastructure resources, and produce a large volume of operational metrics, which makes them hard to monitor using tools traditionally designed for applications running on bare metal or virtual servers. As a result, customers often struggle to understand the health and performance of containerized applications at scale and can be slow to respond to alarms or issues when they occur. This can lead to application disruptions and suboptimal end-user experiences. To overcome this challenge, many customers use the popular, open-source project Prometheus to monitor their applications. Prometheus is optimized to store operational metrics from containerized applications, and customers can easily set up alerts for potential application issues. However, scaling Prometheus securely across multiple servers and configuring it for high availability can take a lot of manual work and requires stitching together additional open-source and third-party tools. Once Prometheus is running, customers then must invest time patching and upgrading Prometheus and any additional tools they use on an ongoing basis. Customers also need to invest significant engineering time to optimize how Prometheus uses memory and storage resources to improve query response times and keep costs low. This complexity and operational overhead has led customers to make a trade-off between investing valuable time and resources maintaining their Prometheus deployment and its supporting infrastructure or building and innovating on behalf of their end users.

Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is a scalable, secure, and highly available monitoring service for containerized applications that automatically manages the infrastructure required to ingest, store, and query operational metrics to meet application and infrastructure monitoring demands. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is fully compatible with open-source Prometheus, and customers can use the same familiar time series data model and PromQL code to query operational metrics. Customers can send operational metrics to Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus from AWS container services (e.g. Amazon Elastic Container Service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, and AWS Fargate) with just a few clicks to take advantage of Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus's fast query response times and cost-effective monitoring capabilities. By using Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus's application programming interfaces (APIs), customers can also more easily and securely ingest operational metrics from existing customer-managed Kubernetes clusters running in the cloud or on premises. If a customer has an existing Prometheus deployment or needs to run Prometheus on premises for data residency, latency, regulatory, or compliance considerations, they can more easily integrate their Prometheus deployment with Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus through a single command line request. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus also has built-in support for IAM to control access and permissions, and AWS CloudTrail to audit user access to help customers meet their corporate security and compliance requirements. Because Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is fully managed by AWS, customers get access to cost-effective monitoring that is optimized for containerized applications without having to build, scale, and maintain Prometheus and its supporting infrastructure and tools.

"Customers love Prometheus because it is purpose-built to handle the needs of containerized applications, but they find it difficult and time consuming to manage and run Prometheus at scale themselves," said Nandini Ramani, VP of Monitoring and Observability, AWS. "With Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, customers have access to a scalable, secure, and highly available monitoring service that is optimized for containerized applications running on AWS and on premises. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus eliminates the undifferentiated heavy lifting of running Prometheus, so customers can focus on building modern applications that help them deliver new, innovative experiences to their end users."

Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (Stockholm), with availability in additional AWS Regions coming soon.

Fanatics, a global leader in licensed sports merchandise, uses AWS to facilitate fan connections across sports like soccer, football, and basketball. "We were re-evaluating monitoring solutions for our Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service workloads and wanted a scalable, highly available service that supported open standards," said German Rodriguez, Manager, Platforms Engineering, Fanatics. "We chose Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus because it offers the benefits of open-source Prometheus as a scalable, secure, and highly available service fully managed by AWS. Now our engineers can more easily monitor the performance of our containerized applications running across AWS and on premises to ensure the best experience for fans around the world."

eTF1 is the over-the-top (OTT) video service of TF1, the largest broadcaster in France. "Initially, we self-hosted Prometheus across multiple AWS accounts to monitor our Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service workloads, but it was hard maintaining a highly available and performant monitoring environment," said Ali Oubaziz, Head of Infrastructure, eTF1. "Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is now our primary metrics monitoring platform, allowing us to monitor all our containerized workloads at scale—even during peak TV viewing times when monitoring demands are the highest. By switching to Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, we can focus on keeping our customers happy with an engaging OTT TV service in France."

Twilio is a customer engagement platform that enables software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls and text messages and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs. "We wanted a fully managed monitoring solution that could keep up with the demands of our infrastructure and took advantage of open source tools," said Albert Strasheim, VP of Engineering, Twilio/Segment. "With Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, we were able to more easily modernize and scale our observability stack and decrease the time our site reliability engineers spent managing observability infrastructure, so they can focus on optimizing the health and performance of our applications."

