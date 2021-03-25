Awesense And VadimUS Launch Unique Platform To Address Nanogrid Challenges In The Electrical Grid

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesense and vadimUS have today announced a unique collaboration that will address the roadblocks faced by electric utilities in nanogrid integration.

Combining the expertise of the Awesense and vadimUS teams, the two companies are tackling decentralization, decarbonization and digitalization, and working to make all three easier, faster and more precise than ever before.

Utilities will now be able to seamlessly track the evolution and performance of nanogrid projects in their distribution grid, and monitor real-time performance of their C&I customers' nanogrids.

Making this possible is the Awesense Digital Energy Platform and Open Energy Data Model, which can virtualize and analyze utilities' data and identify optimal target customers to approach. In lockstep with vadimUS's vadiMAP™, the turnkey solution allows to automatically select the optimal nanogrid configuration in the geographic, operational and technical contexts of a C&I customer's building using advanced proprietary algorithms. It also allows to execute, control and monitor this nanogrid.

Dan Boucher, CEO at vadimUS, attests that "The combination of Awesense and vadiMAP will lead to the most reliable DER solution, one that both the utility and the real estate property owner can use together to help them reach their goals faster."

"Nanogrids should be a key strategy for all electric utilities for several reasons, like avoiding the need to build expensive fossil fuel peaker plants," said Mischa Steiner, CEO at Awesense. "Integrating them into the buildings of their C&I customers is not that simple, though, and raises questions such as: Who are my best potential customers? How can I approach them? How can I monitor, track and understand the nanogrids connected to my distribution grid? What is the best way to offer energy services to our C&I customers? This solution allows them to start addressing those questions right away."

About vadimUS

Over the past 25 years, vadimUS has contributed to strategic planning and business execution for companies in the energy sector to achieve their objectives. Since its launch in 2018, vadiMAP™ has been instrumental to vadimUS activities. vadiMAP™ is the most revolutionary solution to accelerate the energy transition for commercial, institutional and industrial organizations seeking to achieve the following objectives: 1) minimize energy costs, 2) increase autonomy, and 3) reduce carbon footprint.

About Awesense

Awesense® is an award-winning organization, founded over a decade ago with a mission to help utilities and industrials virtualize, optimize and decarbonize their systems. Today, Awesense has developed a Digital Energy Platform to address these goals, and has an international team with customers across four continents. The Awesense solution, driven by its powerful Data Engine and Digital Energy Platform, accelerates the transition to the grid of the future.

